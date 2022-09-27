Srinagar (J&K): Vehicular traffic was halted on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link between Kashmir valley and the rest of the world, on Tuesday in view of repair work on the road in J&K's Ramban district. Early in the morning, a Traffic Police official said that traffic on the highway had been stopped on both sides in view of repair work at Cafeteria Morh Ramban.

However Mughal road and SSG (Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri) road was through for vehicular movement, the official said. Giving an update at 1500 hrs today, the official said that traffic started moving at Cafeteria on Jammu-Srinagar NH. It was not immediately known whether traffic had fully restored on the thoroughfare.

The highway was on Saturday also blocked due to shooting stones falling from hill slopes in J&K's Ramban district. Earlier on Wednesday also the highway was closed for traffic on the same spot due to landslides and rockslides at the Cafeteria turn of Ramban. District Administration has deployed machinery and manpower to ensure the restoration of traffic on the national highway as a large number of vehicles have been stranded till latest reports came in.

