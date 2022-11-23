Jammu: An 11-year-old girl was killed while two of her siblings were injured after allegedly having jumped off a railway bridge in Jammu on Wednesday. The trio jumped when they saw a train approaching, an official said, adding that Hadia Fatima (11) died in the incident, whereas her brother Mohiuddin (12) and sister Alia (6) sustained injuries.

He also said that the three siblings were on their way to school in Jammu's Bajalta area when the incident took place, adding that it was possible that the trio panicked and jumped off when they saw a train approaching. They were subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.