Jammu: A female doctor named Sumedha Sharma was allegedly stabbed to death by her male friend Johar Ganai in Janipur, Jammu on Tuesday. According to the police the accused had also tried to kill himself after the murder but failed to do so.

The incident came to light when a relative of Johar approached Janipur police with a facebook post saying that Johar has tried to commit suicide. Police immediately rushed to his house at Pamposh Colony and recovered two bodies with deep stab injuries.

“We sent the bodies of Sumedha and Johar to the hospital. Sumedha was declared brought dead and Johar was shifted to the ICU in a very critical condition. Presently he is undergoing treatment and his condition is reported to be stable,” a senior police officer of Janipur police station said.

According to the police both Sumedha and Johar were known to each other since childhood days. Presently Sumedha was pursuing her MDS degree in Delhi while Johar was living in Jammu. Though the reason of the murder and the subsequent consequences are yet to be ascertained but police is not waiving out the possibility of love related problem in the incident.

“Presently he is ICU battling with death. Once he is out of danger we will be able to interrogate him properly,” the officer said. Meanwhile the body of Sumedha was handed over to her family after completing all medico-legal formalities. The Janipur Police have registered a case FIR Number 27/2023 under Section 302 at Police Station Janipur while further investigation into the case is going on.