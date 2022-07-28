Poonch: A flood-like situation has arisen in Jammu Kashmir's Poonch district after overnight showers closed down the Jammu Poonch highway, leading also to landslides occurring in the area. The sustained rainfall also resulted in water levels rising in the Poonch river, resulting in the breakdown of the bridge connecting Poonch with Rawlakot.

Visuals from the area displayed large boulders having crashed onto the road. The Poonch river is witnessing a strong flow, seen dragging a police van through its currents at one place. Speaking to ETV Bharat, local resident Chowdhary Fazal noted that the residents sustained heavy damages due to the disconnectivity.

"The Poonch river flooded during the night and washed away the bridge. Trade worth hundreds of thousands of rupees have been affected. I request the administration to take steps as quickly as possible. 200 to 300 people and 50 to 60 houses have been affected by this flood. We are stuck here, with no way to cross the river," Fazal said.

Meanwhile, the 16th White Knight Corps of the Indian Army carried out a rescue operation in the dead of the night late on Wednesday. "#IndianArmy at Jhulas, #Poonch responded to a critical situation in which 4 youth trapped in Poonch River #flashflood were rescued in a daring midnight operation with #SDRF and @JmuKmrPolice. Four precious lives were saved" the forces said in a tweet on Thursday.