Sopore (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have seized a magnetic Improvised Explosive Device (sticky bombs) from a hybrid militant in the Sopore township in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The militant was detained by police alongside soldiers of 22 RR of the Indian Army and CRPF personnel at a checkpoint set up near the Shangergund crossing area.

The operative tried to flee the spot upon coming near the checkpoint but was captured by security personnel. A pistol, a magazine and eight pistol rounds were recovered from the militant associated with the proscribed terror organization Jaish-e-Muhammad. He was identified as Saqib Shakeel Dar, resident of Mumtak in Batpora village in Budgam district, currently residing in Check Barath in Sopore.

"It is destructive and dangerous to security forces and civilians and can cause huge loss of life and property," Sopore Superintendent of Police Shabir Nawab told the media at a press conference, explaining the significance of the sticky bomb recovery.

"It is a huge success for the security forces. A pistol, a magazine, and eight pistol rounds were recovered from the possession of the hybrid militant" Nawab further said. Such explosives had been earlier recovered from Jammu, where it was suspected to have been smuggled in via the international border.