Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (JKL) has refused to quash a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against an assistant professor working in a government college. The professor is accused of allegedly trying to incite citizens to use force against the state.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Dhar examined the video produced by the police, after which the court ruled that the professor, identified as Abdul Bari Naik, attacked residents of Jammu and Kashmir and was trying to promote enmity among those living in other parts of India.

The bench also noted that the professor allegedly sympathized with those involved in militancy and other illegal activities. Naik was accused of inciting college students to take up arms against the administration and disturbing peace in the area.

The bench observed that "going by the video clips seized during the investigation of the matter, it appears that the petitioner is telling the audience that Kashmiri students are being subjected to lynching and brutal torture in other parts of the country." The court also noted that in one of the video clips, Naik is seen telling people that the Indian Army is "restricting" people's movement and "stopping" children from going to school.

"In another video clip, the petitioner is seen making an argument for the release of a person who was detained on charges of stone pelting and involvement in militancy activities," the court said.