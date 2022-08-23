Jammu: A Special Police Officer (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday shot dead his pregnant wife. Accused SPO Mohan Lal is absconding, officials said, adding his house was set ablaze by some angry villagers.

His wife, 32-year-old Asha Devi had an argument with her husband over some family matters, officials said. The SPO could not control his anger and fired indiscriminately at the wife with his service rifle, causing her instant death. After killing the wife, the officials said, the SPO fled from the scene after which a mob set fire to his house. The woman was eight months pregnant and her baby also died in her womb.

The SPO fled the scene before the neighbours arrived, they said, adding some agitated people torched his house before the situation was brought under control by police. Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Ramesh Chander Kotwal said special teams have been formed to arrest the accused.