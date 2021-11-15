Dehradun: Jammu and Kashmir police have detained a Kashmiri student from Prem Nagar police station area in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Monday in connection with the Srinagar target killings. The detainee has been shifted to Kashmir.

Speaking over the detention of the Kashmiri student, Uttarakhand STF, SSP Ajay Singh said that he has no idea about the detention of the Kashmiri student. Singh said, "I have no specific information about the action taken by the Kashmiri police. The J&K police did not contact me regarding this. So there is no concrete information about the reason why the Kashmiri student has been taken for questioning and investigation."

Earlier, Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has on November 11 also taken the student along with his accomplice on the charges of murder and other suspected criminal activities in Srinagar, Kashmir. However, despite being interrogated for 24 hours, the STF did not get any specific information, under which they could be accused of any such activities. Following which the STF team released them.

According to the information, there are about 5000 Kashmiri students studying at various technical educational institutions located in the Premnagar and Selakui Education area of ​​Dehradun. While more than 13,000 students have been studying in Uttarakhand.

In the last few years, the activities of Kashmiri students have been suspicious in the Premnagar and Selakui police station areas of Dehradun. Along with it, many incidents of some students being in touch with Kashmiri and Pakistani terrorists have also come to the fore.

