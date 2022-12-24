Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Army have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Hathlanga Sector of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla, police said.

They further revealed that 8 AKS 74u with 24 magazines and 560 rounds, 12 pistols (Tokarev type) with 24 magazines and 244 rounds, 14 grenades and 81 balloons with Pak flag imprint have been seized.

According to an official source, a search operation was conducted by the Police and the Army in the Hathlinga area of the border area of Uri, during which a large number of weapons and arms were recovered.