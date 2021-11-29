Srinagar (J&K): According to the Wildlife Department, more than 100,000 birds have come to the valley so far and about 400,000 birds are expected to come here. Every year these birds come from Siberia, China, and European countries. They come at the end of October every year and make the valley their home till April.

Migratory birds, Wetland Division Wildlife Warden Ifshan Dewan told ETV Bharat, "We hope to see more of them in the coming days and over one lakh birds are already here,"

"There is plenty of water in Hokarsar and a good environment has been created for the birds to stay here. Control towers have been set up to keep the hunters away and also the locals have been roped in for anti-poaching drive," she added.

She further said that the department would set a time limit for watching these birds so that domestic and foreign bird watchers would be able to capture these birds in their cameras. The official claims, like last year, many birds have come to this valley for the first time after a long time. "This time we have started counting the birds at the end of each month. This will keep a close eye on these birds. This time around 15-20 new species of birds has come here. Details will be shared soon," she said.

Range Officer Sohail Qazi said, "At present, there are about four feet of water in Hokersar which is quite suitable for birds. Visitors will be allowed to come to the wetland only two or three days a week and after one o'clock. We have to give enough time to birds for perching".