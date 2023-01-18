Locals organize Snow Cricket Tournament in Gurez Valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez have organized Snow Cricket Tournament in the area even as routine life during winter comes to a standstill.

Located at a distance of 85 kilometers from the Bandipora district of North Kashmir, Gurez Valley presents a charming and beautiful scene. At this time, the entire Gurez Valley is covered in a thick sheet of snow. Gurez Valley currently has around two to three feet of snow, with people mostly staying indoors due to sub-zero temperatures and cold winds.

Cricket enthusiasts, however, organize Cricket tournaments every year despite the chilly winds and negative temperatures. The youngsters head to an area called Markoot and hold an official cricket tournament there. Around 10 teams are participating in the cricket tournament this time. The tournament is organized by Shams Cricket Club Markoot, and inaugurated by the president of the Teachers Association Gurez, Sheikh Akhlaq Inqilab.

A local said that Cricket tournaments are organized every year in Gurez during the winter and several youths from the nearby areas participate. Another local said that the government should extend monetary help for the region so that winter sports can be organized as they are at famous tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg.