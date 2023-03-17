Srinagar (J&K): A court in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday has remanded a conman from Gujarat to 15 days of judicial custody. The accused posed as a senior official in Prime Minister’s Office and enjoyed state protocol and security cover during his Kashmir visits.

Kiran Patel, a resident of Gujarat, posed as Additional Director (Strategy and Campaigns) in the Prime Minister’s Office, New Delhi was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on March 3.

Patel was today produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate in Srinagar Court through video conference and the judge remanded him to 15 days judicial custody, said Patel's lawyer, Rayyan Ahmad.

Police in a statement said that Patel was arrested from the five-star Lalit hotel and a case has been registered against him for forgery and cheating. "Many relevant persons have been examined in this case. The case is at the initial stage of the investigation. Further details of this case will be shared later on," police said.

According to police, three cases are already registered against the fraudster in different police stations in Gujrat for cheating. Sources said the administration has also reprimanded its officials for providing Z plus security cover and officials' cavalcade to the conman without verification.

Patel, who has a verified Twitter account, shared on Twitter and Instagram the videos and pictures of his visits to tourist places like Gulmarg, Doodhpathri in Kashmir. He has also shared pictures at the famous Lalchowk and near LoC where he is guarded by police and CRPF.

Sources said that the conman met two deputy commissioners in Kashmir and held meetings with them. On Twitter, Patel is followed by BJP Gujarat general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela. In his Twitter bio, Patel claims to have a PhD from Commonwealth University, Virginia, an MBA from IIM Trichy, as well as an M Tech in Computer Science and BE in computer engineering.