Anantnag (J&k): A commercial building owned by senior National Conference leader Abdul Majeed Larmi was partially demolished by the government on Monday. The demolition was carried out in the Vinpoh area of the Anantnag district. Official sources said that the demolition was part of the government's ongoing drive to remove illegal encroachment.

They further revealed that the two-story building also houses a branch of the J&K Bank adding that the bank officials have been asked to vacate the place within a week. Sources in the district administration said that the building was illegally constructed on government land.

Earlier this month government officials demolished the boundary wall and guard quarters of the residence of NC leader Ali Mohammad Sagar near the airport, claiming it was built on state land.

According to official sources, the boundary wall and guard quarters of Sagar’s residence in Humhama area on the outskirts of the city were demolished as part of the administration’s action against the encroachment on state land.

Sagar, a former minister, or his family were not present in the house at the time of the demolition, they said. The National Conference (NC) condemned the action, saying it smacks of political vendetta.

In a statement, the party said the government agencies' demolition drive conducted at Sagar’s residence clearly reeks of political vendetta and the misuse of the government machinery. The government did not bother to even send a notice to the family concerned before going ahead with the demolition, the NC added.

Salman claimed the family had adequate permission for the construction of the house as well as the boundary wall. “This was a demonstration of the government’s hooliganism and terrorism, which was supported by its officials from revenue department, police and district administration Budgam for which they will get prime postings,” he said.