Srinagar: The tourism industry in the Kashmir Valley is back on track despite the recent civilian killings. Tourists were seen gleefully enjoying the snowfall, bliss of serene Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir. Enamoured by the beauty of Kashmir, travellers are back in tourists spots as a respite to the sector.

Even though a sense of fear descended among travel agents over the news of the spate of civilian killings in Kashmir, it did not turn out as an impediment for travel buffs. Undeterred to get enthralled by the picturesque, lush green Valley, tourists started boarding domestic and international flights. In order to make tourists' visits to the place memorable and vibrant, the administration has planned several fairs and events starting from October 23.

One of the tourists said that the place is very vibrant and soothing. "The people here are also welcoming. I felt at home in the place where we stayed," she said.

"We have visited Pahalgam, Gulmarg...There is a sense of peace here..We were a little afraid after hearing the news in the beginning, but after coming here we never felt like we are outsiders. It is quite safe here," said another tourist.

"It is very peaceful here. Here, weather changes frequently in a day. We were enthralled to see the snowfall," said a tourist.

Meanwhile, people associated with the tourism sector said that most of the hotels here are booked and advance bookings have not been affected by the recent events. However, he said that negative publicity about Kashmir only harms the tourism sector. Providing a peaceful environment and protection to the tourists is a matter of urgency so that the tourism industry here can be protected from harm.

As tourists flocked Dal lake, Mughal gardens, trade and commerce got bolstered. The hustle and bustle through the days have added a wide grin on the face of business persons and travel agents in the area.

