Srinagar: An army officer has died by suicide in Ori, a border town in Baramulla district of North Kashmir on Wednesday. He was then shifted to Ori Brigade Hospital first and then shifted to Sub District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to official sources, the soldier shot himself with his service rifle. The officer was identified as Vikram Kumar Yadav, 22, of 21 Unit Command. The last posting was on the Ori border. Police have registered a case in this regard and started an investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).