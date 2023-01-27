Banihal (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, claim Congress leaders. Security lapses indicate unfair & unprepared attitude of the UT administration, tweeted Rajani Patil, Congress incharge J&K and Ladakh.

Congress leaders say that security has been mishandled by concerned agencies here. For the last 15 minutes, there have been no security officers to ensure security for the Bharat Jodo Yatra here. This is a serious lapse and Rahul Gandhi & other yatris can't walk without any security, said KC Venugopal, Congress, at Banihal, J&K.