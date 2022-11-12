Jammu: 25 injured after bus skids off road, falls into gorge in Rameen Makhian
Published on: 2 hours ago
Jammu: At least 25 persons sustained injuries in a bus accident that took place in Rameen Makhian of Akhnoor in Jammu on Saturday. As per preliminary information, the mishap took place when the bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the area.
Further information awaited.
