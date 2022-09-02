New Delhi : Taking a jibe at Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday claimed that the "ground reality" of the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir is different from the ones "manufactured by people sitting in New Delhi in Modi Sarkar-sanctioned bungalows."

Tagging a video of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Twitter, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "This is ground reality, not reality manufactured by people sitting in New Delhi in Modi Sarkar sanctioned bungalows with huge lawns and planting fake news."The Jammu and Kashmir Congress tweet stated the Congress workers of all blocks of Bhallessa Sub Division held a monthly meeting on September 1 in Gandoh's party office. The meeting is being held for more than 50 years, it further stated.

Notably, Bhalessa is the home town of former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. "Congress workers of all blocks of Sub Division Bhallessa assembled at Congress office Gandoh to hold monthly meeting which is being conducted 1st day of every month for last more than 50 years. Bhalessa is the home village of Ghulam Nabi Azad," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Congress.

Azad, on August 26, resigned from all posts of the party citing the "immaturity" of Rahul Gandhi whom he blamed for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

In a hard-hitting 5 page note to party interim president Sonia Gandhi, Azad claimed that a coterie runs the party while she was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by "Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs". Earlier speaking to media persons in the national capital, Azad said, "I have been forced to leave my home on my own."

Taking a dig at the Congress over his resignation, he said, "Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them. Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken," added Azad.

When asked if he'll go with BJP if needed after forming a new party, Azad said, "Congress mein anpadhon (illiterate) ki jamaat hai, especially those sitting for clerical work...Those who know Jammu and Kashmir, I can't increase even one vote in BJP's constituencies, they can't do it in mine."

Several political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir last Saturday met veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is planning to launch a new national party. "MLAs from Jammu and Kashmir are here. A few more-some senior leaders and ex-ministers-will come in the evening. Azad Sa'ab said a national party will be formed, we'll begin from J&K and the upcoming poll will be fought strongly. Don't want to reply to comments, we'll reply with a victory," said ex-Congress leader Salman Nizami.

The meeting came within 24 hours of Azad's resignation from all posts in Congress and it holds importance as the polls in the valley are likely to be held later this year. "Under the leadership of Azad ji we will launch a national party and the work will begin from Jammu and Kashmir. Azad ji will go to J-K and will form an alliance with like-minded parties and leaders. All the criticism coming Azad Ji's way will be answered by winning elections," ex- Congress leader Salman Nizami had earlier announced.

The decision to launch a new national party came just hours after the veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi resigned from all positions of the Congress party including the primary membership. (ANI)