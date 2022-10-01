UDHAMPUR (J&K): Dr Rashmi Singh, Commissioner of State Taxes, Jammu and Kashmir, inspected the State Taxes Complex in Udhampur here in continuation of the month-long 'stakeholders convergence meet on GST”. On the occasion, she launched a plantation drive with the motto 'harmony with nature for a better world'.

During the inspection, the Commissioner issued a slew of directions to the officials of the department. She asked them to work in close coordination as a team, besides maintaining an amicable attitude to enhance the tax collections under GST (Goods and Services Tax) by ensuring maximum compliance from the taxpayers.

Balkrishan (deputy commissioner, judicial), Anil Kumar Chandail (DC enforcement, Jammu North), Waseem Raja (AC technical), STOs Deepali Khana, Babu Pardeep, Ashwani Kumar, Noreen Choudhary, Peunika Marwaha, Ranjit Kour, Programmer Sunil Bhagat and other staff attended the programme.