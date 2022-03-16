Baramulla (Jammu-Kashmir): Two persons died while two others were injured in a massive landslide in North Kashmir's Baramulla. The incident took place in the Kreeri area in Wagoora on Tuesday. Soon after the incident, rescue operations were launched by the administration and locals.

An official confirmed that a major landslide hit the north Kashmir area on Monday evening, burying four people, out of which two people died. The deceased have been identified as Rouf Ahmed and Ghulam Mohammed, both residents of Kreeri, Wagoora. The other two have been admitted to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

