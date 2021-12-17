Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested a non-local domestic helper who allegedly killed an 85-year-old woman and also had decamped with some cash and jewellery from the house.

Police said that the accused, Omprakash Sah was arrested on the Srinagar-Jammu highway hours after he committed the murder and was trying to escape from the Valley.

The elderly woman identified as Mala wife of late Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh of Behrar Lal Bazar, Srinagar was attacked with a knife by the helper.

Sah, 21, is a resident village Tatuli Gormadn in Uttarakhand and was working at the house of the murdered woman for the last several months.

Police said it has registered a case of murder under section 320 IPC and is further investigating the case.

