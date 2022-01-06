Srinagar (J&K): The National Highway 44 connecting Jammu with Srinagar has been closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, mudslides, and falling stones at several places.

The J&K traffic police said that Mughal road, SSG road, and Sinthan road have also been closed due to the snow accumulation.

"Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) closed for vehicular movement due to landslides/mudslides and shooting stones at several places on NH-44, Mughal road, SSG road, and Sinthan road closed due to snow accumulation," the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kashmir received the year's first snowfall, leading to the closure of roads in far-flung areas besides cancellation of several flights operating from the Srinagar airport.

