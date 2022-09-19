Srinagar: Miscreants pelted stones at actor Emraan Hashmi in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam market on Monday. Police have registered a case and are on the look out for the unidentified suspects. Emraan is currently on a tour across Jammu and Kashmir.

His upcoming film 'Ground Zero' was being filmed here. Sources said the incident happened when the actor ventured out to Pahalgam market after the shoot. Immediately, he was moved to safety and the security personnel have carried out a sweep.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, arrived in Srinagar on August 24. Taking to Instagram, the 'Jannat' actor shared a picture and captioned it, "First time in the paradise city of Srinagar!! Countdown to Zero ... Lights camera ACTION."

Emraan was last seen in the horror film 'Dybbuk' alongside actor Nikita Dutta, which was streamed on Amazon Prime Video. He will be next seen in a family entertainer film 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is all set to release on February 23, 2022. The actor recently shot for the song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' which is a recreated version of yesteryear's iconic song with the same title. (with Agency inputs)