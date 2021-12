Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): In a major overhaul in the police department, Jammu and Kashmir home department on Thursday issued a notification ordering transfer and postings of 27 police officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to the notification issued, Rakesh Balwal who headed the probe into the 2019 Pulwama attack has been appointed as new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar replacing Sandeep Chaudhary who has been transferred and posted as SSP Cyber Crime Investigation Center for Excellence (CICE).

Javid Ahmed Koul, IPS, SSP Traffic City Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as SO to ADGP, Traffic J&K with the additional charge of the posts of DIG, Traffic, Jammu and DIG, Traffic, Kashmir. Shridhar Patil, IPS, awaiting orders of posting upon modification of transfer on deputation to the Union territory of Ladakh, ihas been posted as AIG (Tech) PHQ, against an available vacancy.

Dr Vinod Kumar, IPS, SSP, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Udhampur. Sargun Shukla, IPS, SSP, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as SO to IGP Technical Services.

Abhishek Mahajan, IPS, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as SP Samba and Sheema Nabi Qasba IPS, SP Rajouri has been transferred and posted as SP (Tech), CID Hqrs.

Similarly, Lakshya Sharma, IPS, SP (Tech), CID Hqrs, has been transferred and posted as SP South, Srinagar while Mohita Sharma, IPS, SP North, Jammu, is transferred and posted as SP, Ramban.

Zahid Nasim Manhas, Commandant 1st Border Bn Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SSP CID Hqrs. J&K. Rajesh Kumar Sharma, SSP Samba, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-22nd Bn.

Mohd Aslam, SSP CID Hqrs. J&K has been transferred and posted as SSP Rajouri while Mumtaz Ahmed, SSP, Doda, is transferred and posted as Commandant 1st Border Bn, Jammu.

Rohit Baskotra, SP CID, SB Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SP, Poonch. Arun Gupta, SP CICE, has been transferred and posted as SP CID, SB Jammu. Liaqat Ali, Addl. SP Poonch has been transferred and posted as SP APCR Kashmir, against an available vacancy. Rakesh Kumar, SO to ADGP, Traffic J&K, has been transferred and shall await further posting in PHQ. Sanjay Kumar Bhagat, SO to IGP Technical Services, has been transferred and posted as Commandant Women Battalion Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Abdul Qayoom, Addl. SP Bhaderwah has been transferred and posted as SP Doda. Rajinder Kumar Katoch, Commandant IR-22nd Bn., has been transferred and posted as SO to DIG, JKS Range, against an available vacancy. Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Dy. Commandant. IR- 11th Bn., has been transferred and posted as SP Traffic City Srinagar. Sajad Ahmad Shah, SP South, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-11th Bn.

Irshad Hussain Rather, SP Hazratbal, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Handwara. Mashkoor Ahmed Zargar, Addl. SP Handwara has been transferred and posted as SP Hazratbal, Srinagar. Pushkar Nath Tikoo, Dy. Commandant IR-5th Bn. has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP CID (CI), Jammu.

Kulbir Chand Handa, Addl. SP CID (CI), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SP North, Jammu.