Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political leaders cutting across party lines on Tuesday condemned the killing of a Kashmir Pandit in the Shopian district. A Kashmiri Pandit died and his brother was injured after they were shot by militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

"Pained beyond words on the despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured. The attack deserves the strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for the barbaric act will not be spared," Sinha tweeted.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing. "Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident and a militant attack have left a trail of death and suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed and Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family," he said.

Also Read-Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said, "Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror on innocent minority community members at Shopian in which Sunil Kumar was killed and another injured. Terror has no religion. Killers should be punished." People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone condemned the attack as a "heinous act of violence" and expressed his condolences to the family of the victims. PTI