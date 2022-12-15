Jammu: Security agencies have busted a Pakistan ISI-run narcotics trafficking racket with the arrest of a school-going girl living along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said Thursday. The juvenile, a student of class ten, lives in a village ahead of the LoC fence in the Mendhar sector of the Poonch district and has been apprehended with 400 grams of "suspected heroin" in a joint operation conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday.

The agencies have been informed about another cache of drugs that the juvenile allegedly hid in a ditch near her house even as her questioning is going on, the sources said. The security agencies have also identified a Pakistani "handler", Ashaiq, who reportedly used to visit the juvenile's house to hand over the narcotics to her for further supply to school-going students and youngsters living in the adjoining villages near the LoC.

A number of Indian habitations are located ahead of the India-Pakistan LoC fence, also known as the anti-infiltration obstacle system (AIOS), in Jammu and Kashmir and intelligence agencies have reported that Pakistanis living on the other side "frequently" visit the houses here to push drugs and weapons and to gather inputs about Indian security forces deployed to guard the front, prone to infiltration of terrorists. Officials said the detection of the case indicates Pakistan spy agency ISI's "evil designs" to push drugs into the LoC to harm the youth. (PTI)