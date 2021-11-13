Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir government is making dedicated efforts to eradicate the drug menace from the Union Territory, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday.

Addressing the award ceremony of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abiyan' on Friday in Srinagar, he expressed his gratitude to Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar for his cooperation and support to the mass movement against drug abuse in 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to making society drugs free. Nine thousand Educational Institutions were covered, three Lakh youth and two lakh women were reached out under this scheme," he added.

"UT Government is making dedicated efforts through its action plans, innovative prevention & rehabilitation strategies, continuous awareness dissemination; encouraging active participation of younger generation, women, and educational institutions to eradicate drug menace from J&K," Sinha tweeted.

Kumar facilitated the volunteers and district officials working under the scheme.

The event was organised by the Social Welfare Department of the Jammu and Kashmir administrations.

"The District Commissioners of all districts in Jammu and Kashmir played a good role in this scheme. The campaign was started in the districts with the help of NGOs, Schools and other volunteers," said Kumar.

The 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' or a 'Drugs-Free India Campaign' was flagged off by the central government on August 15, 2020, across 272 districts of the country found to be most vulnerable based on the data available from various sources.

The focal points of the Campaign are preventive, mass education and sensitization, capacity building of service providers, positive partnership with educational institutions, and augmentation of treatment, rehabilitation and counselling facilities, says the official release.

