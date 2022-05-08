J&K: Encounter underway in Kulgam between security forces & terrorists
Kulgam: An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at Cheyan, Devsar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, said the police. Police and Army are on the job, added the police. "Encounter has started at Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.
