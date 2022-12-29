Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A Srinagar court has convicted a Hizbul Mujahidden commander and sentenced him for 15 years in an unlawful activities case. According to the officials, Amir Nabi Wagay, son of Ghulam Nabi Wagay of Goriwan in Bijbehara area of Anantnag District was convicted by UAPA Court in Srinagar on 27 December 2022.

Amir Nabi Wagay was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment under section 20 of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Act) for being an active member of Hizbul Mujahideen, a banned militant outfit; another 6 years under section 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act for possession of illegally acquired firearms and ammunition and 3 years under section 13 of UAPA for indulging in unlawful activities especially promoting separatism and disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

Amir Wagay alias Abu Qasim was operating as District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in the Anantnag area, the official said. Considered to be a close associate of killed HM top activist Burhan Wani, Amir Wagay was nabbed red handed by a team of J&K Police, now mostly operating under the SIA (State Investigation Agency) banner on 31 March 2017, he said.

Amir Wagay was apprehended in SKIMS Soura when he was on a mission to carry out a militant attack. The investigation and trial records show that on realizing that plainclothes policemen have nearly surrounded him after trailing, Amir Wagay tried to break the encirclement by attempting to fire at the policemen. However, he was overpowered and dispossessed of a Chinese pistol along with six rounds of live ammunition which he was carrying.

A charge sheet of the terror case was filed before the trial court on May 16, 2019. After a vigorous trial for over 3 and ½ years, the court found Amir Wagay guilty of several charges under UAPA and Arms Act, the official said.