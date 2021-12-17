Jammu (Jammu-Kashmir): After the Union Home Ministry's reply to a question by Jharna Das Baidya (CPI-M) on the status of purchase and sale of land in the UT, mainstream political leaders here expressed their apprehensions and said that the land purchase only in the Jammu division of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has created fear in the minds of people as the government has not made it clear as to who had purchased the land.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, working president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Raman Bhalla said that the BJP government is an ego-centric government that never hears anyone out. He also said that the land purchase only took place in Jammu and not a single plot of land was purchased in Kashmir or Rajoiuri or Doda adding that this land purchase will not augur well for Kashmir.

He also said that the Congress party reiterates its stand on the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and provides constitutional safeguards including protection to the property of the people. He also questioned the BJP government over its claims of providing employment opportunities to the youth and setting up private companies in Jammu and Kashmir adding that Jammu and Kashmir tops the unemployment graph.

Meanwhile, provincial secretary of National Conference Jammu Sheikh Bashir Ahmed said that the people of the Jammu division have been deceived by the BJP government.

On December 15, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Parliament that seven plots of land were purchased by the non-locals, all in Jammu, since the revocation of special statues of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. However, no details were provided about the purchase and the people who purchased it.

