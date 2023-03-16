Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has achieved a major milestone by opening the Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway NH-1 in a record time of 68 days, according to officials. The pass, located at an elevation of 11,650 feet, is a vital strategic link between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region.

Previously, the pass used to close in October or November every year and re-open only in April or May, resulting in a total closure time averaging to almost five to six months. However, this year, the highway was kept open until 6th January 2023 this year, creating a new historic precedence of its kind.

The Defence spokesman stated that the renewed focus on infrastructure development and augmentation of connectivity to the Northern Borders in recent years has resulted in a strategic requirement of minimising the closure of Zojila Pass during winters. Despite a spell of severe winter, which has witnessed the highest snowfall in the last five years, the BRO rose to the challenge and initiated various measures to ensure early opening of the Zojila Pass.

Snow clearance teams were pushed into immediate action by Project Beacon and Project Vijayak from Sonamarg and Dras ends of Zojila, finding a clear window of dry weather in the first week of February 2023. After sustained and relentless efforts, initial connectivity across Zojila Pass was established on 11th March 2023. Improvement and widening of road surface have been carried out since then to facilitate safe passage of vehicles.

On 16th March 2023, trial convoy of vehicles have been successfully passed through the Zojila, ensuring that the Pass remained closed for only 68 days this year compared to 73 days last year and 160-180 days in the yesteryears. The Razdan Pass, which provides the only road connectivity between the Gurez Sector and the Kashmir Valley, was also successfully reopened on the same day within 58 days. Other important passes at Sadhna, Pharkiyan Gali and Zamindar Gali have been kept open throughout this winter season.

During the interaction, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, DGBR, commended the workers of Project Beacon and Project Vijayak in achieving this feat. The early opening of the Zojila and Razdan Passes will facilitate the augmentation of the supply of essential goods and services for people of Ladakh and Gurez Valley, he said. He reiterated BRO’s commitment towards nation-building and service to the people. The decision to open the road for civil traffic will be taken by the Civil Administration after the conduct of a joint inspection.

The new development has brought immense relief to the people of the region as it will help in the speedy transportation of essential goods and services during the winter months, thereby reducing the cost of logistics. It will also provide easy access to the regions, which were otherwise cut off for long periods, facilitating tourism and other economic activities. The BRO's relentless efforts and the achievement of this milestone reflect the commitment and dedication of the organisation towards the development of the nation and its people.