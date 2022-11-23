Jammu: Kashmir separatist leader and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik will appear in a special CBI court in Jammu on Wednesday in connection with the murder of four Indian Air Force officers. Malik is the prime accused in the murder of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna and three other IAF personnel on 25 January 1990.

Also read: JKLF chief Yasin Malik appears in special court in Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case

The four officers were allegedly killed by Malik and his other accomplices at Rawalpora in uptown Srinagar. Malik was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990 in connection with the case. Malik, is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in a terror financing case.

He was sentenced by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in May. In October, he appeared before a special court in Jammu in connection with the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.