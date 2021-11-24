Srinagar: President of the People's Democratic Party and former Chief Minister of the state, Mehbooba Mufti, on Wednesday said that in order to win the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Government should restore Article 370. She also urged the government to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Mufti made the statement today during a public meeting at Baton in the Nile Valley, a remote area of ​​the Ramban district.

She was accompanied by senior party leader Dr Mehboob Baig, party spokesperson Najam Al-Saqib, party general secretary Imtiaz Shaan and party officials from Ramban district. A large number of people attended the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Mufti said that the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir could not be won by force.

She further said that she was called a traitor for asking India and Pakistan for peace in Jammu and Kashmir, but on the other hand, the central government is busy talking to the Taliban.

