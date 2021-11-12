Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two more accused in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case related to nefarious designs for undertaking violent terrorist acts in the Union Territory and other major cities, the agency said. With this arrest, the tally of the suspects held has risen to 27.

"Two more accused persons namely Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie and Nasir Mir have been arrested. The case relates to conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent militant acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc,” the NIA statement read.

The statement said that these militants and cadres have affected several acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a “reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state.”

“Accordingly, NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI) dated 10.10.2021 and initiated the investigation. NIA has arrested 27 persons in the case till now,” the statement said, adding that that preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are militant associates/OGWs of various militant organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to militants.

Also read: J&K Admin terminates two employees over 'links with militancy'