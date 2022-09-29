Srinagar (J&K): Police in central Kashmir's Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday found two minor girls in Jammu after three days, officials said.

As per a police spokesman, "The mother of the two girls, Shameema, a resident of Handwara, currently residing at a rented house in Humhama filed a complaint on September 26 at Police Post Humhama stating that her two minor daughters aged 15 years and 16 years went missing the preceding day, that is, September 25.

Following the complaint, a case FIR number 337/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Budgam, and an investigation was set into motion. A special Police team was constituted under the supervision of Chowki Officer Humhama Insp Imtayaz Ahmad to trace out the two minor missing girls," he added.

The police team, acting swiftly raided various locations. After strenuous efforts and working on various leads, the police team traced both the missing minor girls from Jammu Bus Stand on Wednesday evening. "They were brought safely to Budgam by Women Police and family members. After fulfilling all legal formalities, the minor girls were handed over to their parents," the police added.

It was not immediately known how the girls went missing from the rented house. Further investigation into the case is going on.