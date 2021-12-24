Jammu and Kashmir: Police in Budgam district of central Kashmir have arrested two associates of the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

According to police sources, two associates of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba have been arrested from Karalapura area of ​​Chadoora area of ​​Budgam.

According to the police, on receiving a verified report, Budgam police along with Army and CRPF arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba aides from Keralapura (Chadoora) area of ​​Budgam today.

Police have identified them as Imran Majeed son of Abdul Majeed Magra and Aqib Amin son of Muhammad Amin Rather.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested militants have associates and are in contact with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, as well as assisting in their transportation.

An FIR No. 208/2021 has been registered in this regard at Chadoora Police Station and further investigation is underway.