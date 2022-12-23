Srinagar (J&K): After journalists and Kashmiri Pandits, The Resistance Front (TRF) has released a hit list of 18 BJP leaders active in the Valley. In this list released on social networking websites and Telegram, the names of BJP leaders active in Baramulla and Kupwara districts of North Kashmir are mentioned.

Among them, one is a Kashmiri Hindu woman and two belong to the Sikh community and all the rest are Kashmiri Muslims. It contains the names, house and area details, and telephone numbers of all the leaders. The TRF has alleged in the list that these people are "trading the sacrifices of Kashmiris."

Meanwhile, the police have increased the security cover for all BJP leaders and workers." Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta criticized the TRF for issuing threats to BJP leaders, saying such tactics will not work against nationalist people as they are always the target of those who are against peace in the valley.

In a statement issued against the TRF, he said that the militant outfit was threatening the nationalist leadership in the Kashmir region to derail the peace process but was unaware of the fact that the BJP leadership was seeking peace and will continue to work for the establishment of the same.

He asked the administration to provide adequate security to the leaders whose names are included in the hit list issued by the TRF as it is very important to restore confidence among those who are working to restore normalcy and peace in the region.