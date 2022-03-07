Ahmedabad: The Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department stall at India Travel Mart (ITM) in Ahmedabad was adjudged as the best stall for promoting lesser-known destinations and adventure tourism. The organisers complimented the department for putting efforts to provide tourists a diversified product range of tourism products while presenting the memento.

The thrust given by the Department to promote adventure sports and add more trekking routes, snow and other adventure activities was duly acknowledged by the organisers of the travel mart and visitors coming to the stall.

Meanwhile, the Department conducted a promotional outreach programme among tourists at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia. The event was organised with the support of authorities at the Statue of Unity and Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority(SoUADTGA).

Officers from Tourism Department comprising Chief Executive Officer, Rajouri Development Authority, Vivek Puri, Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Ahsanul Haq Chishti and Tourist Officer, Ahmedabad, Ankush Soni briefed the visitors about the scope of visiting Jammu & Kashmir and new initiatives taken by the Department for tourism promotion. Statue of Unity witnesses a huge rush of tourists, numbering in thousands, daily.

The team of officers participated in a heritage walk of the old Ahmedabad city on Sunday which was organised by local travel operators in collaboration with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation during which the officers apprised the local heritage enthusiasts about the heritage potential of Jammu & Kashmir besides other tourism products.

