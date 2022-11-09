Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In an important decision, the Central government has reserved 4 MBBS/BDS seats for children of militancy affected families and Muslim and non-Muslim migrant children in Jammu and Kashmir. These seats will be allotted from the central pool for 2022-'23.

A notice released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) stated that those students who have lost both their parents or the sole breadwinner of their household in a militant attack will be considered eligible for this quota.

In this regard, after getting the allotment from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the J&K Board of Professional Examinations (BOPEE) has called for applications from those who have succeeded in NEET 2022. The last date for receiving applications from eligible candidates has been fixed as 18 November 2022.

Among these four seats, the colleges that have reserved one seat each include Nalanda Medical College in Patna in Bihar, Government Medical College, in Chandigarh, Lady Harding Medical College in New Delhi and SMS Medical College in Jaipur in Rajasthan.

According to the notification issued by BOPEE, children of such persons or families are eligible for the above seats. Those who face threats during the performance of their duties, especially during militant operations. Additional weightage will be given to the children of the persons listed in the hit list of militant outfits. Children of Muslim or non Muslim persons who have to migrate due to the existing conditions are also kept in this category.