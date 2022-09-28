Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday transferred SSP Traffic Highway Shabir Ahmad Malik amid widespread protests by fruit traders against the alleged halting of fruit trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu highway which was causing them huge losses. An order has also been issued to this effect by R K Goyal, Financial Commissioner Additional Chief Secretary.

Mohita Sharma, SP Ramban, has been given the additional charge of the post of SSP Traffic Highway till further orders. The SSP's transfer comes amid protests by Kashmir fruit traders against the alleged halting of trucks on the highway. The SSP was attached with the police Headquarters J&K post the transfer.

The fruit traders alleged that the authorities were "unnecessarily halting the trucks" leading to huge losses to them due to the spoiling of the fruits. The government on Tuesday said that all the trucks stranded on the highway had been cleared. Political parties had raised a strong protest against the alleged halting of the trucks with PDP President Mehbooba Mufti terming the move as "economic terrorism".