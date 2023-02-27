Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Special Investigation unit (SIU-II) Srinagar on Monday attached four residential houses in the district for “willfully providing shelter to terrorists”, officials said. Three of the attached houses are located at Barthana Qamerwari area of Srinagar and one at Sangam Eidgah Srinagar.

An official said that the orders for attachment were issued in exercise of power conferred under sections 25 read with 2 (g)( ii) UA(P) Act. The residential houses belonged to Mst Shaheena /Asif Nath wife and son of Mohd Yunis Nath, Altaf Ahmed Dar son of Mohd Abdullah, Mudasir Ahmed Mir son of Mohd sultan-all residents of Barthena Qamerwari and Abdul Rehman Bhat son of Abdul Salam Bhat, a resident of Sangam Eidgah.

The houses were attached in presence of Executive Magistrates and other witnesses. The team on spot directed the concerned that there should be no alteration as the properties attached did not have the prior permission of the designated Authority. It is pertinent to mention that the attachments were made in connection with a terror case registered at police station Parimpora on May 28, 2022.

Police spokesperson said the police station Parimpora had received a reliable information that a module was found involved in hiding and providing logistical support to active terrorists of TRF/LeT outfit which resulted in the arrest of the involved persons. "Also during the investigation it was found that the terrorists had been sheltered in the said residential houses," he said.

During the course of investigation proceeding U/S 24/25 UA(P) act was initiated. Later proper accord of approval for attachment of houses was recieved. Besides, the charge sheet of the case was presented before the court on Dec. 2, 2022 against 13 accused persons including active terrorists of TRF/LeT for the logical judicial determination. The investigation of the said case is still underway. Citizens are again requested not to provide shelter or logistics to terrorists failing which law will take its own course,” it added.