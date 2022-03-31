Jammu: Six people were killed and seven others injured when a car skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. A Tata Sumo, which was on its way from Surankote's Marha village towards Bufliyaz, skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge at Tarran Wali.

The vehicle was carrying wedding guests and those injured in the accident have been shifted to Sarnkot District Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.