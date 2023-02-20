Pulwama (J&K): The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday launched searches at two places in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in connection with a militancy case, official sources said. As per officials, the searches are being carried out in connection with a case under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

An SIU official who confirmed the raids said further details would be shared later. The raids in Tral come over a month after the SIU raided several areas in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. During the raids, the SIU sleuths seized mobile phones and some digital gadgets.

The SIU sources said the raids were conducted in connection with a case registered last year on various charges including Criminal Conspiracy (section 120B of the Indian Penal Code) and under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The SIU raids in Kupwara were carried out on the houses of the close relatives of eight militants settled across the border after joining militant ranks.

Earlier in December last year, the SIU had conducted raids at two different locations in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. The said raids were carried out by the SIU in connection with a case registered against two persons under the UAPA. The residence of the accused Shahbaz Ahmad Thoker son of Mushtaq Ahmad Thoker, a resident of Waghama Bijbehara and Subzar Ahmad Ganie son of Farooq Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Marhama Halimpora Bijbehara were searched by the sleuths of the SIU.