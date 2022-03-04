Jammu and Kashmir: Police along with security forces have arrested three militant associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Shopian and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from their possession.

Today at about 1815 hrs, a joint Naka party of Police and 44RR was placed at Khudpora orchards. During Naka checking, a movement of 3 suspects was noticed who were challenged to stop. Instead of stopping they started fleeing away from the spot but were chased and arrested tactfully by the alert joint party. They have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, son of Mohd Yaseen Dar, resident of Gadapora Shopian, Nadeem Rafiq Rather, son of Rafiq Ahmad Rather, resident of Killbal Shopian and Rouf Mushtaq Najar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Najar, resident of Wangam.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine, 8 Pistol rounds, 1 Hand Grenade, 1 AK Magazine, 20 AK live rounds were recovered from their possession.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 19/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Shopian and further investigation into the matter is in progress.