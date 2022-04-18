Srinagar(J&K): In a significant development, J&K Union Territory has received investment proposals worth Rs 52,155 crore during the last financial year. While Jammu gets investment proposals worth Rs 27,968, Kashmir remains content with Rs 24,187 crores. As per the data shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), after getting the approval the proposals are expected to generate 2,41,716 jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

"A total of 4,444 proposals were received, out of which 1,105 were for Jammu while the remaining 3,339 are for Kashmir. The proposals mean an investment of Rs 52,155 crore for Jammu and Kashmir on 39,022 kanals of land (19,125 in Jammu and 19,897 in Kashmir). This is expected to generate employment for 2,41,716 (1,09,136 from Jammu and 1,32,580 from Kashmir) aspirants," the data reveals.

Interestingly, 17,970 kanals of land have been set aside for the setting up of 4,301 units in Jammu and Kashmir.

"For 1595 units approved for Jammu, 12,353 Kanals of land has been allotted at an investment of Rs 21,553 crore and has a potential to generate employment for 71,603 aspirants. Similarly, 65,376 aspirants are expected to get jobs in Kashmir after 2,706 units are established with an approved investment of Rs 14,691 on 5617 kanals of allotted land," as per the data compiled by the JKTPO.

While the exact timeline for the availability of these jobs is not known, a lot of the land has been allotted to the food processing and hotel industry. "Besides tourism and food processing, sectors, where investments have come, are – Pharmaceuticals, Paper Mills, Readymade garments, Electronics, Handicrafts, etc," a senior official of the JKTPO said.

"Most of the proposals are not yet approved by the J&K administration. Some job openings are expected very soon in the UT," the official added.