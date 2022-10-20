Srinagar (J&K): Rain lashed plains while upper reaches amassed fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir since Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday. A Meteorological Department official said that Srinagar recorded 13.8mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today. In Qazigund received 8.0mm, Pahalgam 13.3mm, Kupwara 13.2mm, Kokernag 10.6mm, Gulmarg 16.2mm and Banihal 5.4mm.According to report Gulmarg, Machil, and other upper reaches including Sithan pass and Margan pass received snowfall.

Regarding minimum temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.4°C against 5.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said. Qazigund recorded a low of 7.0°C against 3.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 3.2°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said. Kokernag recorded a low of 5.3°C against 3.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the place. Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 4.1°C against 3.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.4°C below normal for the north Kashmir district, he said. According to the forecast light to moderate rain over plains and light snowfall over high reaches at scattered to fairly widespread places of Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

He said there will be gradual improvement in weather from this afternoon itself. Authorities in Thursday closed the Mughal road connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri. Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, was closed due to heavy snowfall on Thursday. Deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Traffic Rajouri-Poonch Range Aftab Bukhari confirmed the closing of the road and said that "the thoroughfares will reopen once it is cleared of the snow."