Srinagar(J&K): Amid extreme winter in Jammu and Kashmir, several districts of the Union Territory have been cut off from electricity causing immense difficulties to the general public.

Earlier on Sunday, the administration tried to persuade the representatives of the protesting employees to return to their duties but failed, following which the administration in the evening requisitioned the army to man the electric power supply in the Jammu division.

The crises have been a result of Power Development Department (PDD) employees in the region who are on an indefinite strike since December 18 as the UT Administration has failed to resolve their pending issues.

"From linemen to engineers, all employees of the department are on strike against the privatisation decision of the J-K administration," a PDD official said.

Munshi Majid Ali and Sachin Tikoo, Jammu and Kashmir Power Employees and Engineers Coordination Committee leaders, in their four-point draft, have demanded an end to the proposed move.

"Strike will continue till the demands, including shelving a proposed joint venture between the Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited and the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, of the employees are not met and a proper plan is not shared," Ali said.

He further said, "We welcome Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole's offer but there should be written order from a competent authority, we won't accept verbal assurances. We will resume our duties within two hours as soon as the order comes."

He said, "the administration has called in Army's engineering wing to address the crises but the army has too asserted that they can only switch on and off the system and can not restore it."

"I appeal to the people to co-operate and stand with us. We are not fighting for ourselves but for the safeguard of our assets. A private company will take over, it will derive profit and will use our resources," he said.

Ali claimed that he won't succumb to any pressure from the administration as his priority will always be employees.

Nissar Ahmed Bhat, another protesting PDD employee, said, "the employees are on the same page and will continue to be on protest till our demands are met. If they claim that privatisation will check electricity theft then I must tell them, reforms are needed not privatization."

There has been a total blackout in the Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Jammu region besides several sub-divisions across south Kashmir including Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Tral.

Union minister Jitendra Singh on the issue said, "the employees are part of the society and if they feel insecure, it is the responsibility of the rulers to address their concerns and move forward along with them”.

National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter “The J&K administration may be able to claim the constitutional authority to privatise the assets of J&K, but it completely lacks the political authority. Decisions of this nature with far-reaching consequences should be left to an elected government”.

In another tweet, he said, "The army has been called to operate the power infrastructure in Jammu division of J&K. There is no bigger admission of failure for a civilian administration than to call upon the army, it means a total breakdown of governance has been accepted by the J&K government."

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former CM of J&K Mehbooba Mufti said, "Government has made its criminal agenda clear by scrapping J&Ks special status. The motive behind state-sponsored loot of our natural resources - illegal auction of sand mining to outsiders, conversion of agricultural land to privatising power transmission is to plunge J&K into chaos."

She further said, "Bringing the Army into such matters has further exposed their fake good governance narrative and ensure that people here live in perpetual fear, such harebrained tactics and policies will only deepen the sense of alienation and suffocation that people of J&K feel."

Senior BJP leader and former legislator Devender Singh Rana also expressed concern over many parts of the Jammu city as also peripheries plunging into darkness and urged the administration to take earnest measures in resolving the issues with the striking employees, especially during these chilly days.

Rana hoped that all concerned will act responsibly as the stakes are very high, not only in terms of restoring electricity in the affected areas, but also to ensure that students do not suffer as they are solely dependent on online classes and examinations.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “Over 20,000 electrical employees are currently on a strike due to which numerous areas across J&K are facing prolonged power blackouts and lingering of essential repair works. All of this is happening in the harsh cold winter season which is exponentially adding to the existing woes of the general public.”

"We would like to requisition the Indian army to assist in the restoration of the said essential services by provisioning manpower to man critical electricity stations and water supply sources", Divisional Commissioner (Jammu), Raghav Langer wrote in a letter to the Defence Ministry.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir claimed that there is no crises situation in Kashmir.

Also Read: Requisitioning army to restore power in J&K is breakdown of governance: Omar Abdullah