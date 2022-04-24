Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited Jammu on National Panchayati Raj Day at Palli and addressed all the Gram Sabhas across the country. The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore. He also launched the Amrit Sarovar initiative.

This was Modi's first rally - and third visit - to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Modi's visit evoked mixed reactions from political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. "PM has disappointed the people of Jammu and Kashmir by not uttering a word about the restoration of statehood and restoration of democracy, by holding early Assembly elections," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

"Prime Minister also did not mention a word about the possibility of holding early Assembly elections as it shall be four years in June when Jammu and Kashmir were puț under Governor's rule. The Prime Minister was expected to address the aspirations of people of all sections, who are seeking restoration of full statehood and early restoration of democratically elected government but it has proved that BJP does not bother about the people's aspirations and hardships under the bureaucratic regime not accountable to the people," Sharma said.

Also read: PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in J&K

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said that the Prime Minister touched the nerves and hearts of youth by promising them jobs and development from the inauguration of several development projects. "The PM addressing the youth of Kashmir said that he won't let them suffer as their parents or grandparents had. This means PM is for the progress of youth of Jammu and Kashmir," Thakur said.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise that he will bring prosperity to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir is applaudable. Bukhari, while appreciating Prime Minister’s assurance, said that he hopes the follow-up initiatives would be taken to realize PM’s commitment to the youth. He said, "Prime Minister's words about the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are heart-warming. And, I am sure his commitment will be fulfilled with the required steps immediately."

CPI(M) leader and state secretary M Y Tarigami said that the people are disappointed with the PM's visit and speech as he has been making only promises. "People of Jammu and Kashmir were expecting that PM will announce statehood or say a word about the restoration of democracy in JK after the abrogation of Article 370," he said, adding that nothing was said about it but only rhetoric.