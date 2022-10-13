Jammu: Police, along with security forces on Thursday, claimed to have recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the forest belt of the Sangaldan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. According to a police spokesman, a major search operation was launched in the forest belt of the Sangaldan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district following a tip-off about the presence of the IED.

The policeman said that the device was found in a bag in the Sangaldan area of the Gool subdivision of the district. Immediately, a bomb disposal squad was sent to the spot to defuse the IED to avoid any loss of life or property.