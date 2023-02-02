Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested an alleged militant involved in the January 21 twin blasts in Narwal area of Jammu on Thursday. Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh said that the terrorist Arif has been arrested in the case. At least nine people were injured in the twin blasts in Narwal area of Jammu last month. The twin blasts took place around half an hour apart.

As per the reports, the culprits had used an SUV to execute the first blast. Soon after the twin blasts, security forces had cordoned off the area. DGP Dilbag Singh, while addressing today's press conference, said that the two bombs were planted on 20th January. “Two blasts occurred on 21st Jan at a gap of 20 minutes to kill as many people as possible," he said.

Also read: One grenade found near former MLA's house in J-K's Poonch, probe on

The arrested terrorist Arif was in contact with Pakistan handlers for 3 years, the DGP said. The DGP further said that Pakistan is “infamous for propagating terrorism from its land and for killing hundreds of innocent people across the world”. Jammu and Kashmir has been on its target for some time, he added. "They (Pakistan) want to create a communal divide among the people in J&K," he said.

Even as the arrest of Arif has spilled some clues in front of the police, the probe into the matter continues as the police try to ascertain the identities of other people involved in the attack and their relations with foreign terrorist bodies.